Dallas Mavericks secure No. 1 overall pick after winning 2025 NBA draft lottery

(CNN) — The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA draft lottery on Monday in Chicago, securing the coveted top overall pick and the right to possibly select Duke University star forward Cooper Flagg next month.

Dallas had just a 1.8% chance of receiving the first pick, the fourth lowest odds since the lottery started in 1985. This is the first time the Mavericks have won the lottery.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets had the best odds at 14% of landing the No. 1 selection.

Dallas will have the opportunity to reset the franchise by adding Flagg after trading Luka Doncic in the middle of this season, which sparked a huge amount of backlash from their fanbase. The 18-year-old cemented himself as one of the top players in college last season as a freshman.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 37 games for the Blue Devils, who lost in the men’s basketball Final Four to the University of Houston in the final minutes.

The San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Hornets and Jazz round out the top five.

The two-day, two-round draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 25-26.

