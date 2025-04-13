Fan controversially rips ball from Mike Trout’s glove and Los Angeles Dodgers suffer record-breaking defeat

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — An impressive leaping catch in foul territory from three-time AL MVP Mike Trout was controversially thwarted on Saturday night when a fan ripped the ball from his glove.

With the Los Angeles Angels leading the Houston Astros 2-0 in the second inning, Yainer Díaz’s fly ball to right field appeared to be caught in the first row of seats by Trout, at the same time as a fan reached out for the ball, grabbed onto the outfielder’s glove with his right hand, and snatched the ball with his left.

Trout immediately appealed to the umpires, who convened but concluded that because the ball was in the stands and outside of the field of play, it was not interference and should be called foul.

The fan and his son were relocated to a different part of Daikin Park, per MLB.com, but Díaz would eventually fly out anyway to end the at-bat. The Angels went on to win the game 4-1.

The play was reminiscent of the infamous incident during Game 4 of last year’s World Series in which two New York Yankees fans ripped the ball from Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts’ glove after he appeared to catch a fly ball from Gleyber Torres in right field.

Torres was ruled out and the fans were ejected and later banned from attending any MLB games.

Unlike the two Yankees fans, the Astros fan appeared immediately apologetic following the catch, even seeming to offer the ball back to Trout.

“I just didn’t know what was going on,” he told The Athletic. “I didn’t realize it was a play. It was coming at my son’s face. I just reached out.”

“I jumped in, it was in my glove and the guy just literally took it out,” Trout said afterwards per MLB.com. “He was really apologetic. I learn new things every single day. Once I go into the stands, it’s free game.”

The Angels star was understanding, even meeting with the fan after the game and signing the ball for his son.

“They were really apologetic,” he added. “It didn’t really affect the game. I’ve got kids myself and that kid was probably nine years old. Just seeing them after the game, they were really nice people. They had to move and they probably spent hard-earned money on those tickets.”

Trout had already driven in two runs with a single to center field by the time his catch was thwarted, and the Angels’ lead was doubled when Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward each hit solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

Isaac Paredes replied for the Astros with his own solo shot in the eighth to prevent the shutout.

Dodgers suffer record-breaking loss vs. Cubs

Elsewhere in MLB, the Chicago Cubs enjoyed a huge night in Los Angeles, routing the Dodgers 16-0 in what was their worst home shutout loss in franchise history.

Former Dodgers prospect Michael Busch had four hits, including a home run and two doubles, for three RBIs. Carson Kelly also had three RBIs off three hits, including two homers.

Japanese star Roki Sasaki impressed for the Dodgers in his third MLB start, giving up one run in his five innings. But, with the score at 2-0, the Cubs offense came alive in the seventh, putting up five runs, followed by four in the eighth and then five again in the ninth.

“The boys came out swinging,” said Kelly. “The cool thing is hitting is contagious, so it just continued and kept going. It was awesome.”

