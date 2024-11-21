Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ Aaron Judge crowned MLB’s Most Valuable Players

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge have been named Major League Baseball’s Most Valuable Players in unanimous fashion by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Thursday.

Ohtani captures the third MVP award of his career and first in the National League after a historic season in which he became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single campaign.

In his debut season with the Dodgers after signing a record $700 million, 10-year contract, Ohtani becomes only the second player to win MVP honors in both leagues, joining Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, and first to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons.

“I’m just representing the Dodgers, it was a complete team effort, I wouldn’t have been able to receive this award if it weren’t for my teammates,” Ohtani said via a translator.

“Obviously if my teammates weren’t there and we didn’t play as a team we would not have even got to the playoffs or won the World Series so for me again I’m just taking this as I’m representing the team in winning this award.”

Despite not pitching this year after undergoing elbow surgery, the 30-year-old played a crucial role in leading the Dodgers to their eighth World Series title.

As the first designated hitter to win MVP honors, Ohtani posted a .310 batting average, stole 59 bases, and led the National League with a franchise-record 54 home runs and 130 RBI’s.

Ohtani’s season at the plate also earned him other awards, including a third career Silver Slugger, the 2024 Hank Aaron award, and the 2024 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter of the Year.

The Japanese superstar was previously voted unanimous MVP in 2021 and 2023 while playing with the Los Angeles Angels, where he started his career after coming over from Japan in 2018. Notably, he finished second to Aaron Judge in the 2022 American League MVP race.

He is the 12th player in MLB history to win MVP honors at least three times, joining Barry Bonds (7), Jimmie Fox, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, Roy Campanella, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Mike Schmidt, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Mike Trout – all won it three times.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte were the other finalists in the National League.

Judge reclaims AL MVP crown

In the American League, Aaron Judge was voted unanimous MVP, earning the award for a second time in his career after a dominant season for the Yankees. He becomes the first Yankee to win the award unanimously since Mickey Mantle in 1956.

The Yankees captain led the majors with 58 home runs, 144 RBI’s and 133 walks, among others, while guiding New York to its first World Series appearance since 2009.

“It means a lot,” Judge said of winning MVP honors for a second time. “A lot of hard work in the offseason, during the season, the ups-and-downs throughout it. Just the constant support from my teammates, the fans in New York, just everybody who helped me get to this spot.

The 32-year-old was also voted the 2024 Hank Aaron award winner, awarded to the most outstanding offensive performer in each league, after becoming the first player to record at least 140 RBI since Prince Fielder.

Judge edged out teammate Juan Soto and Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. for the award.

“I want to congratulate Aaron on earning this distinguished honor, and I couldn’t be happier for such an amazing person and leader,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in a statement.

“After having a front row seat for his 2022 MVP performance, I really couldn’t envision a player having a better and more complete baseball season. But that’s exactly what he accomplished in 2024. I’m beyond fortunate to be able to manage Aaron, and I look forward to watching him further cement his legacy as one of this generation’s greatest players.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.