Los Angeles Dodgers take 2-1 NLCS lead after dominant Game 3 shutout of the New York Mets

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed a dominant 8-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) on Wednesday to take a 2-1 series lead.

Powered by home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Kiké Hernández, the Dodgers are now two wins away from advancing to the team’s first World Series appearance since 2020, when they won the seventh title in franchise history.

After a scoreless first inning, the Dodgers jumped on Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino in the second.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith got the scoring started with an infield single, allowing Max Muncy to score. Los Angeles would add another run on a Tommy Edman sacrifice fly but a miraculous sliding catch by Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor limited the damage to a 2-0 deficit.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mets loaded the bases up after Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler struggled with his command. However, the two-time All-Star struck out catcher Francisco Álvarez and shortstop Francisco Lindor to keep it a 2-0 game.

It remained a 2-0 game until Hernández smacked a two-run home run in the sixth and added a little spice to the encounter by waving to a silent Citi Field crowd.

With the Mets offense still sputtering and the bullpen taxed, Dodgers phenom Ohtani added insult to injury in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers slugger hit a 410-foot three-run home run into the second deck in right field to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead.

Third baseman Max Muncy would hit his 13th career postseason homer in the ninth inning to tack on another run.

The win gives the Dodgers their fourth shutout win in the last five games.

The team began the NLCS in impressive fashion, tying the record set by the 1966 Baltimore Orioles with 33 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. The record was snapped in the first inning of the team’s Game 2 loss after Lindor hit a solo home run.

Hernández, who has a knack in coming up clutch when the lights are brightest, said he “visualizes” himself having success in any situation he can imagine.

“I do a lot of visualization at night, the night before the games, and I try to put myself in every position, every situation that you can come up with during the game,” Hernández told reporters after the game.

“I visualize myself having success over and over against their entire pitching staff and things like that. But also the fact that I’ve had a pretty good track record in October. I can’t help it but bring me confidence. And it just makes you believe that you take your game to another level. I try to take it one game at a time, and I’m glad that I was able to contribute to the win tonight.”

Buehler went four innings, striking out six batters and only giving up three hits, while the Dodgers bullpen only gave up one hit in five innings.

After the game, Buehler spoke about how his game has grown since the slew of injuries he suffered in the last few years.

“Honestly, the only point of pride I’ve had in the past couple of months has been trying to get deep in the games and be efficient. To only throw four innings is like the complete opposite of that,” Buehler said. “But I’m proud just for a different reason in terms of being able to get through some big spots and tough spots.

“But it’s just one of those things I try not to give into in the playoffs especially and sometimes that leads to a pitch count problem or walking more guys than you typically would. But this game in October is about having zeros, and I’m proud of the fact that I was able to do that four times.”

Game 4 of the NLCS is scheduled for Thursday at 8:08 p.m. ET.

