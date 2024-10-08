Famed Cuban, MLB pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83

By David Close and Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Renowned Cuban baseball player Luis Tiant died Tuesday at his home in Maine, according to the Boston Red Sox. He was 83.

Nicknamed “El Tiante,” and known for his unmistakable handlebar mustache, the right-hander pitched for six teams during his 19-season MLB career.

Tiant played for Cleveland, Minnesota, Boston, the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh before finishing his career with the California Angels.

His unique pitching motion featured a very distinct wind-up – twisting at the hip to practically turn his entire body away from home plate and in the process flash his famed No. 23 jersey at the batter – before unleashing the ball with a nearly sidearm pitch.

“Luis had the kind of unforgettable presence that made you feel like you were part of his world,” said John Henry, principal owner of the Boston Red Sox, where Tiant played from 1971-78.

“He was a pitcher with incredible talent, accomplishing so much with a style uniquely his own. But what truly set Luis apart was his zest for life, embracing every moment with an infectious spirit, even in the face of his many challenges. He channeled everything into his love for the game and the people around him. He was magnetic and had a smile that could light up Fenway Park. Luis was truly one-of-a-kind and all of us at the Red Sox will miss him.”

The Marianao-born hurler twice led the American League in ERA and won 229 games in his career, per the MLB.

Tiant was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997 and was a three-time MLB All-Star.

“Today is a very sad day. My friend and teammate, Luis Tiant, passed away,” Tiant’s former teammate and nine-time All-Star Fred Lynn posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“A Big game pitcher, a funny genuine guy who loved his family and baseball. I miss him already….RIP my friend.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.