NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly heading to New York, All-Star Julius Randle to Minnesota

(CNN) — Four-time NBA All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is heading to the Big Apple, according to The Athletic and ESPN, citing unnamed sources.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Towns to the New York Knicks for three-time NBA All-Star forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo and a 2025 protected top-13 first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons, The Athletic and ESPN report.

Towns has played all nine seasons of his NBA career in the Twin Cities where he averaged 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Minnesota drafted Towns out of the University of Kentucky where he was the top overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

On Friday, Towns posted an ellipsis on X, a subtle signpost that changes might be ahead.

Last season, the 28-year-old helped the Timberwolves advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. Minnesota went on to lose to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

The Charlotte Hornets reportedly are involved in the deal to make it work financially. The Athletic reports New York is sending salary, including guard DaQuan Jeffries, and draft compensation to the Hornets.

CNN has reached out to the Timberwolves, Knicks and Hornets for comment.

Randle, a 10-year veteran, played for the Knicks the last five seasons.

The 29-year-old appeared in only 46 games, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists per game after shoulder surgery took him out for the season in April.

DiVincenzo averaged a career-best 15.5 points per game in his lone season with the Knicks. He set the franchise’s single-season record for three pointers (283).

The 2024-25 NBA season starts October 22 when the Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Knicks face the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston.

