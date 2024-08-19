Erling Haaland scores as Manchester City begins Premier League title defense with a win

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It was business as usual for Manchester City in its first match of the English Premier League season, as the defending champion beat Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, it was superstar Erling Haaland who scored the team’s opener – the striker has now scored 91 goals in 100 appearances for Manchester City.

The Norwegian powered past Chelsea’s defenders before dinking a fine finish over the onrushing goalkeeper to hand the visitors a first-half lead in the 18th minute.

Mateo Kovačić then sealed the win in the 84th minute with a shot from distance, as City got the job done despite lacking some of its usual fluidity.

City manager Pep Guardiola said it was a “privilege and honor” to be in charge of the team, and compared Haaland’s goal-scoring form to two of the greatest players in history.

“They are numbers for [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.

“In terms of numbers, he is that level. I don’t know how he does it. To score, in 100 games, 91 goals in the Premier League, in this country, is unbelievable.”

Haaland was quiet for periods of the match against Chelsea, but sprung into action when he was needed.

His first goal of the new season was the perfect example of how unstoppable he can be, combining physicality with composure in front of goal.

After racing into the box, Haaland held defender Marc Cucurella off with a strong right arm before chipping the ball over the onrushing Robert Sánchez in goal.

Unlike many of his teammates, Haaland is coming into his third season at the club off the back of a solid preseason.

While others were busy playing for their countries at the European Championship or Copa América, the 24-year-old was able to enjoy some time off before building his fitness back at City.

“I’ve never felt better,” Haaland told the Premier League after Sunday’s match, in an ominous message to the rest of the division.

While City’s supporters can enjoy the team’s first three points of the new season, Chelsea fans will be concerned about how the new campaign will unfold.

The London club seems to be in a state of flux and has bewildered many with its scattergun approach to the transfer market.

The club has over 40 players contracted in its bloated first-team squad and it’s already causing problems in the dressing room for new manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling was left out of the squad for the opening game of the season and had his team release a statement hours before kick-off asking for “clarity on the situation” from the club.

Maresca will look to establish some harmony in his squad before its next match against Wolves on Sunday.

Meanwhile, City will seek to remain unbeaten when it faces newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday.

