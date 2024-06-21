Angel Reese becomes first rookie in WNBA history to record seven straight double-doubles

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Angel Reese set a new WNBA record by becoming the first rookie in history to record seven consecutive double-doubles.

The former LSU star had 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds as she helped the Chicago Sky cruise to an 83-72 win over the Dallas Wings to end a four-game losing streak.

“It’s super exciting for myself,” Reese told ESPN. “I try to give myself some grace and tell myself I’m doing a good job, but I have so much more to grow, and I’m just excited to be in this league.”

Candace Parker has the all-time WNBA record of 12 straight double-doubles, a realistic target for Reese to aim for given she is averaging 12.4 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game. Only two-time MVP A’ja Wilson is averaging more rebounds per game than Reese.

It was a comfortable wire-to-wire win for the Sky, who led by as much as 22 points in the third quarter. The Wings made a run to close the gap to nine points in the fourth but never looked like getting within striking distance.

Marina Mabrey and Chennedy Carter finished with a team-high 19 points each for the Sky, while rookie Kamilla Cardoso finished a point shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

For the Wings, Arike Ogunbowale posted a game-high 31 points.

The Sky move to 5-9 for the season and next welcome Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever on Sunday, while the Wings fall to 3-11 – the second-worst record in the league – ahead of a trip to the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.