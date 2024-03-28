‘We need him’: Emotional Steph Curry laments ‘self-inflicted wounds’ following another Draymond Green ejection

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was left lamenting “self-inflicted wounds” after Draymond Green received his fourth ejection of the season during the team’s 101-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Green’s ejection came less than four minutes into the game after he received two technical fouls for disputing two separate foul calls.

The 34-year-old has already been suspended twice by the NBA this season for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face and putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a rear chokehold.

Green also a received a suspension during last season’s playoffs after stamping on the chest of Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

As part of his 12-game suspension for striking Nurkić, Green was required to “to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

According to the NBA, Green has had meetings with a counselor and has also on multiple occasions met with representatives from the league, the Warriors and the Players Association, and he will continue to do so throughout the season.

Green was also left off Team USA’s Olympic roster due to his suspensions.

Curry was visibly frustrated following Green’s latest ejection, shaking his head and covering his face with his jersey.

“All I’ll say is we’ll need him,” Curry told reporters in the locker room postgame. “He knows that. We all know that. So whatever it takes for him to be on the floor and be available, that’s what’s got to happen – especially at this point in the year.

“Tough way to start the game, but I am extremely proud of every single person that stepped foot on floor tonight and responded the way that they did because back-to-back, a team as physical as they are, we got contributions from everybody.

“It was a beautiful team effort to respond the way that we did and get this win because we went and took it. That’s a big sign for us, a sign of growth to be able to respond that way.”

The Warriors have struggled all season and currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference, occupying the final Play-In position.

The Houston Rockets are currently on a 10-game winning streak – winning 12 of the last 13 – to close the gap on the Warriors to a single game and leave Steve Kerr’s team in danger of missing the postseason altogether.

“We know how important this part of the season is and our ability to get into a rhythm and secure a Play-In opportunity to give ourselves a shot. You don’t want to have self-inflicted wounds when it comes to that.

“We all care, we are all passionate about the game and our chances to have something to play for down the stretch, so give everything you’ve got to this game and that’s the emotion.”

The Warriors were led by 23 points from Andrew Wiggins, with Curry contributing a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists.

The Warriors have now won back-to-back games and face the struggling Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

