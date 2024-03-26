‘Case closed’: Stolen Pittsburgh Penguins bobbleheads finally returned

By Ben Church and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Monday that a missing order of Jaromír Jágr bobbleheads has finally been retrieved, ending one of the more bizarre tales in NHL history.

Earlier this month, the NHL franchise was due to celebrate former star Jágr’s legacy by handing out bobbleheads depicting his trademark celebration to fans at a game on March 14.

However, on the morning of the game, the team announced that the shipment of figurines had been stolen after its arrival in California, sparking a nationwide bobblehead hunt.

On Monday, the Penguins released a statement confirming a “special cargo recovery team” negotiated the return of the bobbleheads last week. The stash of memorabilia is now expected to be delivered to the PPG Paints Arena within the next week.

The Pens posted a picture of the little figurine donning Jágr’s famed No. 68 jersey and his unique salute celebration on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the words: “CASE CLOSED.”

In his storied NHL career, Jágr spent 11 seasons with the Penguins, winning two Stanley Cups. His jersey was retired by Pittsburgh in February.

Fans who were originally set to receive the unique memorabilia will be able to pick up their bobblehead during the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 6, or at a drive-thru pick-up at the stadium on April 7.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was currently investigating the case.

“Once any new pertinent information is obtained, all concerned parties will be notified. We have no further information to relay at this time,” it added.

