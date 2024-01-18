How The Rolling Stones inspired Iga Świątek to comeback win at the Australian Open

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 1 Iga Świątek survived a late scare to beat US star Danielle Collins in the Australian Open second round on Thursday.

Świątek found herself two breaks of service down in the deciding set but dug deep to recover in style, eventually winning 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Asked by reporters how she kept her focus under such pressure, the four-time grand slam singles champion credited an unlikely source of inspiration.

“I feel like, when I’m really well-focused, I am kind of repeating the same song throughout the whole match,” she said, not wanting to reveal the exact track.

“It gives me energy, and I can kind of narrow my focus just to that song that I keep hearing and the technical stuff that I want to think about.

“I don’t like when my brain is kind of picking up the songs from the changeovers because every time is a different one. I want to keep hearing The Rolling Stones.”

Collins announces pending retirement

Świątek’s comeback meant there was no satisfaction for Collins who had produced some scintillating tennis in what will be her last game at an Australian Open.

The 30-year-old revealed after the match that this will be her last year on tour, with the American keen to travel less and eager to raise a family.

“I have other things that I’d kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis and would like to be able to kind of, you know, be able to have the time to be able to do that. Obviously, having kids is a big priority for me,” she told reporters after racing off Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Collins had found herself 4-1 up in the deciding set against Świątek, but the 2022 Australian Open finalist couldn’t fend off her opponent’s late surge.

“Honestly, I was in the airport already,” Świątek added.

“I wanted to fight until the end. I knew that she played just perfectly, but it would be hard for anybody to keep that level. I wanted to be ready when more mistakes were going to come from the other side.

“I just wanted to push then, and I did that at the end. I’m really proud of myself because it wasn’t easy.”

Świątek will now play Linda Noskova in the third round at Melbourne Park.

Pegula stunned

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, American Jessica Pegula crashed out of the Australian Open after a straight sets – 6-4 6-2 – loss to France’s Clara Burel.

It was Burel’s first win over a top-10 player and arguably the biggest upset in the women’s draw so far at this year’s tournament.

It took just 70 minutes for world No. 5 to slip to defeat after barely getting a footing in the match.

“I think I played a very solid performance today,” Burel said after her victory.

“I was really focused. Yeah, I didn’t let her come into this match. Very solid, and I’m really happy about this match today.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.