Erling Haaland smashes EPL record with 35th league goal of the season … and there’s still 5 games to go

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland broke the record for most Premier League goals in a single season on Wednesday as the 22-year-old Norwegian scored his 35th league goal of an incredible debut campaign in England.

Haaland broke the record with a cool chip over the goalkeeper in the 70th minute of City’s 3-0 win against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. The victory sent the defending EPL champion back to the top of the league and Haaland was given a guard of honor by teammates as he left the field to a standing ovation from fans.

“35 Premier League goals. A big thank you to everyone for the support, nothing happens without you all, we don’t stop here!” he wrote in an Instagram post after the game.

The previous Premier League record of 34 was jointly held by Andy Cole (1993/94) and Alan Shearer (1994/94), when league seasons were 42 games long.

Shearer, who still holds the league’s all-time record with 260 goals, congratulated Haaland.

“Couldn’t have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It’s only taken 28 years!!!! He’s the best,” Shearer wrote on Twitter.

Haaland, who had already set the record for a 38-game season, still has five league games left to add to his haul.

Records have tumbled since Haaland joined City from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund for about 60 million euros (around $63 million) last summer.

He has now scored 51 goals in just 45 games in all competitions this season — more than any Premier League player ever.

Only Everton’s Dixie Dean, who scored 63 goals in the 1927/28 season, has scored more goals in English football during a single top-flight campaign, according to the Premier League.

City still has hopes of completing the “treble” as Pep Guardiola’s side remains in contention to win the league, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

