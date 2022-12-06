Portugal thrashes Switzerland to reach World Cup quarterfinals after Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to bench

By Ben Church, CNN

No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem for Portugal as it produced a dynamic display to thrash Switzerland 6-1 and reach the quarterfinals at Qatar 2022.

The superstar striker was dropped from the starting lineup on Tuesday by Fernando Santos but the bold decision paid off for the Portugal manager.

Ronaldo’s replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, scored a brilliant hat-trick as he spearheaded a scintillating Portugal offense.

The Benfica youngster, who was just two years old when Ronaldo made his international debut, opened the scoring in the first half after unleashing a scorching shot past goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the 17th minute.

Veteran defender Pepe then doubled Portugal’s lead before half-time with a bullet header as Switzerland failed to get to grips of the round of 16 match.

Ramos continued his fine form in the second-half, finishing off a flowing move with a neat finish at the near post before providing an assist for Raphaël Guerreiro to score the fourth.

Manuel Akanji scored a consolation goal for Switzerland but there was still time for Ramos to score his third with a delightful dink over the goalkeeper. Rafael Leão ended the scoring with a sixth goal in added time.

The win against Switzerland was Portugal’s best performance of the tournament and begs the question as to whether Ronaldo will be able to fight his way back into the starting lineup for his side’s quarterfinal tie against Morocco on Saturday.

The 37-year-old did make a late appearance as a substitute on Tuesday, sparking a huge cheer from the crowd, but the match will be remembered for the birth of a new star in Portugal’s Ramos.

