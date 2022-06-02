Sorenstam shoots 74, still has a blast at U.S. Women’s Open

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — For a brief moment, it looked like Annika Sorenstam might pull a Phil Mickelson and turn back the clock at a major. The 51-year-old Sorenstam was even par through 13 holes at the U.S. Open before bogeying three of her final five holes and finishing with a 3-over 74 on Thursday, leaving her in danger of missing the cut. The top 60 players, plus ties, will make the cut. There was time when that score might have upset her, but those days have long since passed. The first day of the U.S. Women’s Open was more of a celebratory walk down memory lane and a chance to spend time with her family.