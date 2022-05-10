First week of NHL playoffs full of fast starts and blowouts

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

Comebacks are hard to come back so far in the NHL playoffs after they were so commonplace during the regular season. Blowouts and empty-net goals are plentiful midway through the first round. There has been a plethora of lopsided games despite nearly every series being close. Six of the eight matchups were tied through four games with just one sweep. The quality of experienced teams holding on to leads and an increase in penalty calls and power-play goals are contributing factors. It’s a start contrast to the regular season and recent postseasons that were full of nail-biters and unpredictable rallies.