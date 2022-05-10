Angels lefty Reid Detmers has no-hitter thru 8 against Rays

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers has a no-hitter through eight innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, a bid that survived a borderline error call in the seventh. The 22-year-old has thrown 83 pitches Tuesday night and struck out two. The Angels lead 8-0. Brett Phillips reached with one out in the seventh when first baseman Jared Walsh ranged to his right and bobbled Phillips’ grounder. The crowd cheered and Walsh clapped moments later when the videoboard showed the official scorer ruled it an error. Harold Ramirez hit a fly ball to the warning track in left-center before it was caught by Brandon Marsh and Arozarena flew out to center to end the inning.