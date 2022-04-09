Boost for Marsch’s Leeds with 3-0 win at Watford

WATFORD, England (AP) — Leeds has moved further away from the relegation zone with a 3-0 win which inflicted another blow on Watford’s increasingly desperate campaign to stay in the Premier League. Raphinha put Jesse Marsch’s team ahead at Vicarage Road in the 21st, and Rodrigo doubled the lead in the 73rd. Jack Harrison fired in a third goal for the 16th-place visitors in the 85th. Leeds is starting to look safe for another year in the top tier. Watford is 19th and six points from safety with seven games left.