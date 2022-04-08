Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:55 am

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

KEYT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker. The 6-foot-3 Tucker appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He also played 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and 20 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20. Tucker has spent most of this season with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate. The 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 33 minutes in 40 games with the Wisconsin Herd.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content