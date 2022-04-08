Masters Day 2: All eyes on Scheffler, wind as weekend looms

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The weekend couldn’t come soon enough for players at the Masters. They really had only two choices as the sun began to set on Augusta National and the reality of their situation became clear. They could watch Scottie Scheffler roll in birdie putts and hope more of theirs go in, too. Or they could study the weather and hope the wind howls through the tall Georgia pines. Count Tiger Woods among the weather watchers.