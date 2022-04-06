Steve Lavin hired as hoops coach at struggling San Diego

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former UCLA and St. John’s coach Steve Lavin has been hired to take over the struggling program at the University of San Diego. The 57-year-old Lavin replaces Sam Scholl, who was fired March 6 after the Toreros went 15-16 in a third straight losing season. The Toreros have had just four winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance under three coaches since Brad Holland was fired after going 18-14 in 2006-07. Athletic director Bill McGillis says Lavin has been a candidate since the beginning of the monthlong search process.