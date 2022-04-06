Skip to Content
Masters notebook: Weir, Hughes share win at Par 3 contest

By TIM REYNOLDS
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — As tradition dictates, there is now very bad news to report about Canadian golfers Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes. Neither will win the Masters. That is, if you believe the superstition — or at least, believe in the history. No player has won the Par 3 Contest and gone on to win the Masters in the same year, a trend that Weir and Hughes will both try to buck when this year’s tournament starts Thursday. Weir and Hughes shared the Par 3 title on Wednesday, both finishing 4 under. 

