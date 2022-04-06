Le Tissier leaves Southampton role after social media post

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton great Matt Le Tissier has left his ambassadorial role at the Premier League club following criticism of his social media post. He appeared to support a conspiracy theory that the media lied about the killings of civilians in Ukraine apparently committed by Russian forces. Le Tissier is a former England international and the scorer of some of the Premier League’s greatest goals. He says “my views are my own and always have been and it’s important to take this step today to avoid any confusion.”