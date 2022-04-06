Kentucky guard Washington leaving school for NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. will enter the NBA draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, ending his lone season as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer. The 6-foot-3 freshman is the second Wildcats player to enter the draft pool in what has become a spring ritual for the program. Projected as a first-round prospect, Washington said in a release his decision followed discussions with his parents, family and Kentucky coach John Calipari. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while starting 29 of 31 contests. Washington also broke John Wall’s single-game school record for assists with 17 against Georgia.