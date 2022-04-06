Interest in MLB season tops ire over lockout: AP-NORC poll

By HANNAH FINGERHUT and RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — About 1 in 4 fans of Major League Baseball feel at least some anger toward the sport after its first work stoppage in a generation, according to a new poll, but the vast majority are still excited about the new season. That’s according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds only 27% of Americans say they are currently a fan of MLB, with younger Americans less likely than older ones to say they’re fans. But even among fans, few were very attuned to the 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season from March 31 until Thursday or say that it had a major impact on their views of MLB.