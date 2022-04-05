Skip to Content
Hoard’s 24 points, 21 rebounds lift Thunder past Portland

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jaylen Hoard had career-highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Portland Trail Blazers 98-94. Isaiah Roby scored 18 points Gre,g Kakaitzakis scored 17 and Olivier Sarr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-0 against the Trail Blazers this season. Keon Johnson had 18 points and Ben McLemore each scored 17 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers lost their eighth straight.

The Associated Press

