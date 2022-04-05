AP source: Duke’s Nolan Smith heading to Louisville staff

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith is heading to Louisville. A person with knowledge of the situation said the former Blue Devils All-American has informed the team that he will leave to become the associate head coach under new Cardinals coach Kenny Payne. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday morning on condition of anonymity because neither school has publicly confirmed the move. Smith is the son of late Cardinals player Derek Smith from Louisville’s 1980 NCAA title team. Smith’s departure means new Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer must hire two assistant coaches as he takes over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.