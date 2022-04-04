No announcements on Judge extension as opening day nears

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and general manager Brian Cashman had no update on a contract extension for the slugger with a potential deadline looming later this week. There was some confusion about the situation after new YES Network analyst Carlos Beltran suggested during his debut broadcast for the Yankees’ spring game against Philadelphia that an extension had been completed, saying he was glad Judge was increasing his stay with the club. Beltran walked back the comment later, saying he hopes Judge will sign an extension.