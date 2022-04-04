Bader agrees to $10.4M, 2-year contract with Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $10.4 million, two-year contract and avoided salary arbitration. Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced and salaries of $4.7 million in each of the next two seasons. Bader’s 2023 salary can increase by an additional $2.25 million: $250,000 each for 350 plate appearances or 85 starts, 400-98 and 450-111, and $500,000 apiece for 500-124, 550-137 and 600-150. He had bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season.