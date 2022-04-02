Fleury stays unbeaten with Wild with 3-1 win over Hurricanes

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago, as the Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored. Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those games. Fleury was closing in on his first shutout with his new team until Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen scored with 6:19 to play.