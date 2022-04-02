Eriksen among scorers as Brentford stuns Chelsea in 4-1 win

Skip to Content
LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen can’t stop scoring since his return to competitive soccer. The Denmark international’s latest goal was his first for Brentford in a stunning 4-1 win in the English Premier League against a Chelsea team beset by unrelenting takeover talk. Chelsea’s grip on third place is weakening while Brentford moved closer to cementing its top-flight status for another season. Eriksen is back in soccer after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship and looked like he had never been away when scoring in each of Denmark’s friendly games over the international break on his return to his national team. He scored Brentford’s second against Chelsea.

