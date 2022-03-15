Vikings continue defensive line shuffle by cutting Pierce

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to shuffle a defensive line that has lagged in recent seasons. They released nose tackle Michael Pierce for salary cap savings ahead of free agency. The seventh-year veteran played in only eight games for the team. The move will save more than $6.2 million of Minnesota’s cap number. Pierce will leave a $4 million charge in dead money. The Vikings have also reached a reported agreement with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips in a swap of run stoppers.