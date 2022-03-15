Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in SO

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates and given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin for almost two decades. Fans left happy after Anthony Mantha scored the shootout winner to extend the Capitals’ winning streak to two and make them 5-0-1 in their past six games.