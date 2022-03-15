Commanders re-sign safety Bobby McCain for 2 years, $11M

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a new contract with safety Bobby McCain. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to The Associated Press the deal is worth $11 million over the next two years. McCain started 16 games and played in 17 for Washington last season after joining the team a year ago in free agency. He finished with four interceptions and 63 tackles. McCain spent his first six NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Keeping McCain comes after Washington released veteran safety Landon Collins and lost starting right guard Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville in free agency.