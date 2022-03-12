Zelarayan, Etienne rally Crew past Toronto FC 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan and Derrick Etienne Jr. scored second-half goals and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat Toronto FC 2-1 in MLS play. Jesus Jimenez staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when he took a crossing pass from Alejandro Pozuelo and headed a shot past Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room. Zelarayann knotted the score in the 56th minute when he sent a shot from outside the box past Toronto keeper Alex Bono. Etienne, who had a goal disallowed in the first half for offsides, scored the game-winner off a pass from Jonathan Mensah in the 65th minute. Room finished with four saves for the Crew (2-0-1). Bono had six saves for Toronto (0-2-1).