RHP Jordan Lyles, Orioles finalize $7 million, 1-year deal

BALTIMORE (AP) — Free agent pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles have finalized a $7 million, one-year contract. Lyles went 10-13 with a 5.15 ERA for the Texas Rangers last season. The right-hander joins a Baltimore staff that posted the worst ERA in the major leagues last year. The deal is worth $5.5 million in 2022, plus a $500,000 signing bonus. It includes an $11 million team option for 2023 or a $1 million buyout. The 31-year-old Lyles is entering his 12th big league season.