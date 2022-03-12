Coyle scores late as Bruins beat Coyotes again, 3-2

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored with 3:21 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins continued their recent success against Arizona with a 3-2 victory over the Coyotes, their ninth win in 11 games. The Bruins won their 18th straight against the Coyotes. The loss snapped Arizona’s season-high, four-game winning streak. Craig Smith scored twice in the first period for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots. Clayton Keller scored in the final second of the middle period for Arizona and Nick Ritchie scored early in the third. Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves.