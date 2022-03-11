No. 8 Villanova topples No. 20 UConn to make Big East final

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jermaine Samuels had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Brandon Slater scored 15 points to lead No. 8 Villanova into the Big East Tournament championship game, beating No. 20 Connecticut 63-60. The second-seeded Wildcats (25-7) play Creighton in Saturday night’s championship game at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats won the tournament in 2015 and 2017-2019. Tyrese Martin led the Huskies with 19 points and Adama Sanogo scored 15.