AP National Sports
Published 8:40 pm

White Jr., Wood lift Tennessee Tech over UT Martin 88-75

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Kenny White Jr. had 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat UT Martin 88-75. Diante Wood added 17 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee Tech (10-20, 7-10 Ohio Valley Conference).  Jr. Clay chipped in 15 points. Shandon Goldman had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.  Bernie Andre scored a season-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-22, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. KJ Simon added 21 points and six rebounds. Mikel Henderson had six assists.

The Associated Press

