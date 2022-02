ST. GEORGE, Utah — Darrion Trammell had 16 points and seven assists as Seattle defeated Dixie State 73-65. Riley Grigsby had 11 points for Seattle (22-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson and Emeka Udenyi added 10 points apiece. Cameron Gooden had 15 points for the Trailblazers (13-16, 6-10). Hunter Schofield added 14 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Pope also had 14 points.