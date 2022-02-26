Swiss skier Nef leads men’s World Cup slalom after 1st run

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Swiss skier Tanguy Nef has upset the pre-race favorites and posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men’s slalom. It’s the first World Cup race after the Beijing Olympics. Nef started 25th and had a clean run to beat then-leader Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.07 seconds. Loic Meillard was one-hundredth of a second further behind and Daniel Yule trailed by 0.47 as the Swiss team finished 1-3-4 in the first run. Olympic champion Clément Noël struggled on the soft snow conditions and the Frenchman finished 1.18 seconds off the lead despite avoiding apparent mistakes. The six World Cup slaloms so far this had six different winners.