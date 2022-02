EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Gaige Prim scored 28 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 88-79 on Saturday. Isiaih Mosley added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (22-9, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Shamar Givance had 20 points for the Purple Aces (6-23, 2-16), who have lost seven straight.