No. 24 Alabama routs South Carolina 90-71 after big 1st half

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 to lead No. 24 Alabama to a 90-71 victory over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide built a big lead and brushed off a second-half comeback attempt by the Gamecocks. Alabama has won five of its last six games and had five players in double figures scoring. Quinerly and Shackelford both made four 3-pointers. Quinerly went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, all in a first half when he scored 18, and had five assists.