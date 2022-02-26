Maddox’s late 3-pointer lifts Virginia Tech over Miami 71-70

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Darius Maddox hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining, Keve Aluma notched his sixth double-double and Virginia Tech scored the final five points of the game to stun Miami 71-70. Charlie Moore sank the first of two free throws with 25 seconds left to give Miami a 70-66 lead. Sean Pedulla answered with a layup for the Hokies (18-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Hunter Cattoor’s steal on the Hurricanes’ ensuing possession led to Maddox’s game-winner. Sam Waardenburg missed a 3-pointer for Miami (20-9, 12-6) on the game’s final shot.