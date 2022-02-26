Eriksen returns, Ukraine in thoughts on emotional day in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

It was a touching, emotional and at times uplifting day in the Premier League as Christian Eriksen made his long-awaited return while players and fans at matches across the country showed solidarity toward those from and in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Eriksen played as a substitute for Brentford eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game. Manchester City beat Everton 1-0 to move six points clear at the top. Before the match City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, two Ukraine internationals, walked toward each other during the warmups and hugged. Manchester United was held 0-0 by Watford.