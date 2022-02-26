Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:39 am

Emblem Road scores 99-1 upset in Saudi Cup, Baffert runs 2nd

KEYT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Emblem Road rallied with a wide, sweeping move on the outside to win the $20 million Saudi Cup at 99-1 odds. Country Grammar finished second by a half-length for embattled trainer Bob Baffert in the world’s richest horse race. Emblem Road ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.52 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh. He was ridden by Wiggy Ramos. It was a huge win for Saudi-based trainer Mitab Almulawah and owner Prince Saud Bin Salman Abdulaziz. Their other entry, Making Miracles, finished fourth.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content