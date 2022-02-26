Benzema’s late goal gives Madrid 1-0 win at Rayo, grows lead

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored late to snatch Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano and extend its lead of the Spanish league. Benzema and Vinícius Júnior unlocked Rayo’s defense in the 83rd minute when a passing exchange between the strike partners left the France striker clear to score the winner. It was Benzema’s league-leading 19th goal. He has scored 26 goals in 31 games across all competitions for his club this campaign. The victory lifted Carlo Ancelotti’s side nine points clear of second-place Sevilla. Enes Unal scored his third brace in four matches to give 10-man Getafe a 2-2 draw with Alavés.