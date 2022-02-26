Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:33 pm

Bacot has 28 points, 18 boards as UNC rolls past NC State

KEYT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season to lead North Carolina to an 84-74 victory over North Carolina State. Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek, Caleb Love and Puff Johnson scored 16 points each. It was a career best for Johnson, who played a season-high 29 minutes after Leaky Black left with a knee injury in the first half. Terquavion Smith scored 20 points and Cam Hayes came off the bench to add 16 for the Wolfpack.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content