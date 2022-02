JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams scored 13 points as Jacksonville State beat North Alabama 69-52. Demaree King had 11 points for the Gamecocks (20-9, 13-3 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight. Daniel Ortiz had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (9-20, 2-14), who have lost eight in a row.