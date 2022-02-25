World ski body cancels all upcoming events in Russia

GENEVA (AP) — Russia will not host any more World Cup events organized by the International Ski Federation this winter. The world ski body announced the decision after a farcical attempt to hold ski cross races on Friday. They were scheduled in the Urals resort Sunny Valley one day after Russia started a military invasion of Ukraine. Only a handful of Russians started and dozens of racers from other countries did not take part. Non-starters included new Olympic champions Ryan Regez of Switzerland and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden. Russia was scheduled to host upcoming World Cup events in aerials, women’s ski jumping and cross-country.