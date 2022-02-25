Southampton eases past Norwich 2-0 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has cruised past rock-bottom Norwich 2-0 in the English Premier League. Norwich failed to register a single shot on target. Southampton had numerous chances to add to strikes by Che Adams and Oriol Romeu as they extended their unbeaten league run to five games. The Canaries are five points from safety. Southampton had already moved into the top 10 after overwhelming Everton 2-0 last weekend and the latest victory moves it above Brighton into ninth.